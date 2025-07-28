Two people are facing charges after police interrupted an alleged break-and-enter in progress at a commercial site in Windsor.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on July 27, officers responded to a report of a break-in at a construction site in the 200 block of Giles Boulevard East.

Once on the scene, officers discovered that two men had entered the property and triggered a motion sensor.

The officers quickly secured the perimeter and conducted a search inside the building.

Two suspects were located on the third floor and arrested without incident.

Police say they were found in possession of wire-cutting tools.

A 59-year-old man and a 46-year-old man have each been charged with breaking and entering at a place other than a dwelling.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at http://catchcrooks.com.