Two individuals are facing impaired driving charges in separate incidents.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, April 15, Windsor Police responded to a report of a possible impaired driver who had driven through a construction site in the 6200 block of Tecumseh Road East.

When officers arrived on scene, they located a female driver, and while speaking with her police observed several signs of impairment.

She was arrested and transported to police headquarters where she failed a breath test.

The 26-year-old woman was charged with impaired driving, and impaired driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.

Four hours later, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Walker Road for another possible impaired driver.

When officers arrived, they located a male driver asleep behind the wheel. When speaking with him, police observed signs of impairment and observed drug paraphernalia scattered in the car.

The driver then failed a Drug Recognition Expert (DRE) evaluation and was arrested.

The 29-year-old man has been charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by drug.