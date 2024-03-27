Windsor Police have arrested two more youths alleged to have been involved in a group attack on a teenage boy who has autism.

According to police, just before 8 p.m. on March 9, officers responded to a call for an assault outside of Devonshire Mall.



A 16-year-old boy was waiting for the bus when he was confronted, chased, and attacked by a large group of teenagers.



The group allegedly punched and kicked the victim before fleeing the scene, according to police.



The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



On Wednesday, a 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy turned themselves in to police.



They were arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm.



Since the assault occurred, a total of six suspects have been arrested and charged with the same offence.

