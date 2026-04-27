Respect speed limits and make safe driving a priority.
The message from Windsor police after two more stunt driving incidents in the city.
According to police, both happened on Saturday, April 25.
The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a 30-year-old driver for going 151 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone in the area of E.C. Row Expressway and Lauzon Pkwy.
Police say the male driver was also charged with driving without insurance.
The second incident involved a 19-year-old male driver.
Police say he was travelling 108 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Dominion Blvd. and Totten St.
Both drivers had their vehicles impounded for 14 days and their licences suspended for 30 days.