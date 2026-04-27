Respect speed limits and make safe driving a priority.

The message from Windsor police after two more stunt driving incidents in the city.

According to police, both happened on Saturday, April 25.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a 30-year-old driver for going 151 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone in the area of E.C. Row Expressway and Lauzon Pkwy.

Police say the male driver was also charged with driving without insurance.

The second incident involved a 19-year-old male driver.

Police say he was travelling 108 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Dominion Blvd. and Totten St.

Both drivers had their vehicles impounded for 14 days and their licences suspended for 30 days.