Two more stunt driving charges have been laid in LaSalle.

LaSalle police say officers charged two drivers on Wednesday with stunt driving on Front Road.

The first incident happened before 12 p.m., while the second happened at 9 p.m.

Police say the vehicles were travelling 106 km/hr & 94 km/hr in a posted 50 km/hr zone.

The police service is reminding drivers to slow down and says high speeds endanger lives.