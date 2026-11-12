Two more stunt driving charges laid in Amherstburg

More stunt driving charges laid in the region, this time in Amherstburg.

Windsor police say the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a motorist Wednesday night just before 9 in the 600 block of 2nd Concession Road North for travelling 102 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

Police say a 47-year-old man has been charged with stunt driving.

The police service laid a second stunt driving charge early Thursday morning against a 56-year-old man.

Police say the male driver was clocked going 129 km/h in a posted 70 km/h zone in the 2100 block of Front Road North.

Both drivers had their vehicles impounded for 14 days, and their licences were suspended for 30 days.