A pair of men from different parts of Windsor-Essex are celebrating after some recent OLG wins.

Mike Kennedy of Windsor is celebrating after winning a $350,000 top prize with INSTANT CROSSWORD EXTREME.



The 59-year-old, who works as a foreman supervisor, says he's been playing the lottery regularly for decades and typically plays INSTANT CROSSWORD.



"I've had some smaller wins with CROSSWORD, so I stayed loyal to that game. This is my first big win!" he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings.



"I played my ticket at the store and scanned it using the ticket checker. When I saw a whole bunch of numbers come up on the screen, I didn't believe it," Kennedy continued. "I was in awe. I looked up at the clerk and said, 'I don't think you can cash this out for me here!'"



Kennedy shared the news about his win with a friend right away, who didn't believe him until he sent a photo.



His plan is to set himself up for a comfortable retirement, and Kennedy added he plans to invest and pay off some bills with his winnings.



"I feel happy. This win brings me so much joy as I start planning my future," he concluded.



The winning ticket was purchased at California Mini Market on California Avenue in Windsor.



Carl Gatt of Amherstburg also hit it big by winning the POKER LOTTO ALL IN jackpot, worth $154,495.60 on April 23.



He also won $5,000 on the instant portion of his POKER LOTTO play, bringing his total winnings to $159,495.60!



Gatt, who works as an operations manager, is celebrating his first big win after playing the lottery twice a week for 25 years.



"I think I scared the poor kid behind me at the store!" he laughed, while recounting his winning experience at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.



The married father of five was quick to share the news of his win. "I told my wife and she cried! Winning is a great feeling."



He's planning to take his wife to Paris to celebrate her 50th birthday.



The winning ticket was purchased at the Simcoe Variety on Simcoe Street in Amherstberg.

