Two men are facing stunt driving charges following a street racing incident that resulted in a collision.

Shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, a member of the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit was monitoring traffic in the 3100 block of Wyandotte Street East when he observed two vehicles racing each other at a high rate of speed.

Police state that one of the vehicles lost control and collided with the second car.

No physical injuries were reported.

As a result a 19-year-old man and a 29-year-old man were each charged with stunt driving.

Both drivers had their licences suspended for 30 days and their vehicles impounded for 14 days.