Two men who were charged in an international auto theft ring have been arrested for breaching their bail conditions.

The two men were among 23 individuals arrested in July 2023 after police dismantled a multi-million-dollar auto theft ring operating in Windsor and across Ontario.

Project Fairfield, a joint investigation by Windsor Police, Ontario Provincial Police, and several law enforcement partners, resulted in the seizure of 138 stolen vehicles, $170,000 in Canadian and U.S. currency, and over $500,000 worth of illicit drugs.

The 27-year-old man is currently before the courts on 45 charges laid as part of the bust. Following his release on bail, he was later charged in a separate matter with assault with a weapon, assault, and uttering threats.

The 37-year-old man is before the courts on 42 charges. He currently has charges pending for sexual assault, failing to comply with a release order, and uttering threats to cause property damage.

Through investigation, Windsor Police determined that both men had breached their bail conditions.

The 37-year-old man turned himself in at Windsor Police Headquarters on December 8 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

The 27-year-old man was arrested the following day in the 3400 block of Wells Avenue by bail compliance officers.

Both men are now facing additional charges for failing to comply with a release order.