Two men are facing charges in connection with a 3D-printed firearm investigation.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 21, officers attended a hotel in the 2100 block of Huron Church Road to conduct a wellness check on a woman.

During the investigation, officers located a 3D-printed firearm, a 3D printer actively producing a firearm, and various accessories believed to be used in the manufacturing of firearms.

The Drugs and Guns Unit executed a search warrant on the hotel room, where officers seized multiple 3D-printed weapons, a 3D printer, a laptop, and a cellphone.

A 34-year-old man, and a 43-year-old man were arrested and charged with knowingly manufacturing a firearm, possession of a firearm without holding a licence, and possession of computer data for a firearm.

The 43-year-old was also arrested on outstanding, unrelated warrants for two counts of robbery.