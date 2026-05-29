Two men charged following series of vehicle thefts

Two men have been arrested and charged following a series of vehicle thefts.

During the overnight hours of May 21 to May 22, two suspects allegedly carried out multiple vehicle thefts in Walkerville.

Windsor Police say two motorcycles were stolen from the backyard of a residence in the 1100 block of Moy Avenue, and an SUV was taken from behind a home in the 1100 block of Windermere Road.

Later that morning, police say the suspects were driving the stolen SUV when they collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Seminole Street and Central Avenue. The suspects then fled on foot through a nearby park, breaching a prohibition order that prohibited one suspect from attending public parks.

The suspects were quickly identified. On May 26, officers spotted one of the suspects in a vehicle near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Eugenie Street East. Officers conducted a traffic stop and arrested the man without incident.

Later that day, the second suspect turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

As a result of the investigation, a 32-year-old man is facing seven charges, including three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence, breach of order of sexual offence conviction, and breach of probation.

A 40-year-old man is facing six charges, including three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to stop after an accident.