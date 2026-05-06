Two men are facing charges after Windsor police recovered a stolen vehicle and seized a quantity of drugs downtown.

On Sunday night, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue after a report that two men inside a vehicle appeared to be unresponsive.

Officers found the pair slumped over in the driver and passenger seats.

Police say drug paraphernalia and suspected fentanyl were visible inside the vehicle, which was confirmed to have been reported stolen earlier that day.

Both individuals were awoken and safely removed from the vehicle.

The driver was taken into custody.

During a search of the driver, police say multiple suspected drugs were found, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, along with drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.

More suspected fentanyl was allegedly later located on the passenger, and he was subsequently arrested.

The keys were in the ignition, but the vehicle had been parked for an extended period, and the battery had died, leaving it inoperable. The vehicle was recovered and towed.

A 49-year-old and 38-year-old were both charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The 49-year-old was additionally charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.