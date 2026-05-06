Charges have been laid after a commercial break-in and vehicle theft in Windsor.

Windsor police say on April 26 around 5:45 a.m., two male suspects stole a vehicle from a property in the 3200 block of Grand Marais Road East.

Police say the men then drove the vehicle to a business in the 2700 block of Meighen Road, broke into a locked trailer, and stole power tools.

According to police, the stolen vehicle was recovered the following day in the 5500 block of Reginald Street.

Police say a rotary saw, power drill, grinder, and reciprocating saw were discovered inside the trunk.

Two suspects were identified by the Auto Theft Unit, and both were arrested on May 1 in the 5500 block of Reginald Street.

Police have charged a 48-year-old and a 53-year-old.

They have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, break-and-enter a place other than dwelling, possession of break-in instruments, and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000.