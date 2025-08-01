Two men have been arrested following a bicycle theft investigation in Leamington.

In June 2025, Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with the Essex County Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) initiated a "bait bicycle" initiative to address the numerous thefts of bikes within Leamington.

This initiative involves the placement of an identified bike and the arrest of anyone who chooses to steal it.

As a result of the investigation, two individuals were arrested and charged.

A 33-year-old man from Leamington has been charged with theft under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.

A 51-year-old man from Leamington has been charged with theft under $5,000, shoplifting under $5,000, mischief under $5,000, and possession of break-in instruments.