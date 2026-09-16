Two men arrested and charged after shots fired downtown

Two men have been arrested and charged after police say shots were fired in the downtown core.

Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, August 31, Windsor police officers responded to the 700 block of Victoria Avenue for a report of a person with a firearm.

Officers learned that there had been a dispute earlier that evening near the corner of Dougall Avenue and Wyandotte Street West.

Two men known to each other were arguing over money when one allegedly brandished a firearm. The other man then allegedly grabbed the gun and fired, causing the first man to flee the scene.

Police seized the firearm nearby, and a short time later, officers identified and arrested both men involved without incident.

No physical injuries were reported.

As a result, a 41-year-old man is facing 12 charges, including six firearm-related offences, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and four counts for breaching probation.

A 32-year-old man is facing nine charges, including eight firearm-related offences and one count of failure to comply with a release order.

Investigators are seeking dashcam, surveillance footage, and witness information from anyone who was in the area between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. on August 31.

Anyone with information can contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.