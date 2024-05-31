A man previously charged in connection with a stabbing in Windsor is one of two men who have been arrested after Windsor police seized two loaded shotguns as part of a firearm investigation.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, members of the Windsor Police Problem-Oriented Policing Unit (POP) responded to a call about possible firearms inside an apartment building in the 300 block of Glengarry Avenue.

Once on scene, the officers reviewed surveillance video that showed two men carrying what appeared to be shotguns into the building.

Police say officers searched the building and quickly located and arrested the two suspects in question.

A sawed-off shotgun and a semi-automatic shotgun were found inside separate apartments and seized as evidence.

33-year-old Steven Belcher is charged with:

• Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

• Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon

• Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without holding a licence

• Contravening section 117(H) of the Criminal Code, respecting storage and transport of a firearm and restricted weapon (x 2)

• Failure to comply with a release order

28-year-old Daniel Gerow is charged with:

• Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

• Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted weapon

• Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm without holding a licence

Police say this remains an ongoing investigation.

Belcher was previously arrested and charged with assault with a weapon and aggravated assault in connection with a July 2023 daytime stabbing in the 300 block of University Avenue East in Windsor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also call Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.