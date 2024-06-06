Two local schools will be taking part in the OFSAA Boys' AAA Soccer Championship, which kicks off in Windsor this week.



St. Anne Catholic High School and Vincent Massey Secondary School will be in the group of 20 teams participating from all over Ontario.

The Championships will run Thursday through Saturday, and will be played at Mic Mac Park, and on the Tecumseh Vista Academy Turf.

This competition is the highest level of soccer for boys attending secondary school, and will see approximately 470 players and coaches attend over the three-day event.

J.J. Dowhan, convener of the OFSAA Boys' AAA Soccer Championship, says it's a big event.

"There's 20 teams, approximately 470 coaches and players in the event coming from 18 different regions all across Ontario."



He says it will be a great three days of soccer.



"This should be probably the strongest high school soccer in Ontario, and you'll see a lot of good players, and a lot of good teams with being bigger schools, they usually have more depth in the talent pool. And so you should see some of the top soccer, not only that we've seen in the area, but all through Ontario."



Dowhan says the community and local players are excited.



"I know our two local schools that are in it, St. Anne's and Massey, are both pretty excited. And I've already started seeing people in the community talking about it, and how they want to come out and watch, or help support the teams."

The Gold Medal game will be played on Saturday at Tecumseh Vista at 2:30 p.m.

The games at Mic Mac Park are free for the public to attend, but a $3 fee will be required at the Tecumseh Vista games.

The games will be updated on the OFSAA website.