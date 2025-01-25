Two local Members of Provincial Parliament are reacting to the snap election called by Ontario Premier Doug Ford.

Ford announced Friday that he will be calling an election on Wednesday, January 29, in order to secure a mandate to fight against the threat of tariffs from the United States.

Ontarians will be sent to the polls on February 27, despite the fact that an election wasn't supposed to be held until June 2026.

Lisa Gretzky, MPP for Windsor West, says this call for an election is completely unnecessary, and that instead all parties should be sitting down together to create a plan to fight against the potential tariffs.

Meanwhile, Andrew Dowie, MPP for Windsor-Tecumseh, says Ford has been the spokesperson for Canada on the international stage for this issue, and that he has provided a great side as to why it's in America's best interest to support trade with Canada.

Dowie says Ontario needs someone strong at the table, like Doug Ford.

"We need someone who is able to work with the American government to show that they understand the American government and what their concerns are for the next four year. I don't see that in the other two leaders quite frankly."

The estimated cost to hold this election is between $150-million and $175-million.

Gretzky says this is a waste of money, and a waste of resources.

"What would that do for people who are looking for affordable housing? What would that do for people who are facing food insecurity working people even, and seniors, having to go to food banks. What would it do for healthcare? People can't get a primary care physician, a family doctor, long wait times in emergency departments, and for other medical care."

Gretzky says everyone should be working together right now.

"We have said all parties, political parties at Queens Park, should be sitting down together to fight any potential tariffs that are coming. There is no other Premier in all of Canada that has said 'well, I think we need to go to an election right now', it's only Doug Ford."

Ford, who currently has majority government, will be up against Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and New Democrat Leader Marit Stiles.

Ford is using the threat of 25 per cent tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump to justify the early call for an election.

He says he needs a new mandate in order to deal with four years of a Trump presidency.

-with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show