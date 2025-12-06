A Windsor man and a Lakeshore man have been fined following hunting violations.

The man from Windsor pleaded guilty to hunting moose without a licence and was fined $5,000.

Meanwhile, the man from Belle River pleaded guilty to unlawfully invalidating his tag on an animal killed by another person and was fined $2,000. As a result, their moose was seized and donated to a local Indigenous community.

According to the Ontario Court of Justice, conservation officers were patrolling the area around Killala Lake Road, north of Marathon, Ontario in mid-October 2024, when they contacted a group of hunters.

During the inspection, it was determined that a few days before, the man from Windsor had shot a bull moose but was too far away from his hunting partner - who had the official moose tag.

When you're "party hunting", the person with the tag must be within five kilometres of the person who shoots the animal, however the man from Belle River was more than 11 kilometres away.

After the moose was shot, the Windsor man radioed the man from Belle River who then came to the spot and used his tag on the moose, breaking the hunting rule.

Both men plead guilty in a Thunder Bay court in mid-August 2025.