Two Windsor residents are celebrating some lottery wins.

William Murray said yes to playing ENCORE and won $100,000 in the March 15 LOTTO MAX draw.



His ticket matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the exact order.



Murray bought his ticket at the Mac's store on Tecumseh Road East in Tecumseh.



Meantime, Collette Martin won $75,000 after winning the top prize with INSTANT GOLDEN DRAGON DELUXE.



She purchased her winning ticket at Caldwell Gas & Variety on Mersea Road 1 in Leamington.