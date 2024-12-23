Erie Shores HealthCare and Windsor Regional Hospital have relaunched their Emergency Department Wait Time Clocks.

As flu season approaches its anticipated peak, both hospitals have reintroduced the clocks to provide patients with real-time information about the current wait times in their emergency departments.

The wait time clocks provide patients with an average estimate of time it will take to see a doctor from the moment they are triaged, drawing from real-time data based on current visits.

The clocks also show the total number of patients that are currently being treated, and those who are still waiting.

The Emergency Department Wait Time Clocks can also be accessed on the websites of Erie Shores HealthCare and Windsor Regional Hospital.

The hospitals are reminding the public that patients are seen based on the severity of their medical concern - so the wait time represents an average wait.

Both organizations encourage the public to review all available healthcare options and to reserve emergency department visits for urgent medical needs.