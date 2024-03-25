Two local companies who are investing in their businesses are receiving funding from the provincial government.

Glider Guard Tool & Die Inc. is getting $246,000 from the province while Dimachem Inc. is receiving $178,000.



Windsor-Tecumseh MPP Andrew Dowie says this is new funding for the businesses.



Glider Guard is undertaking a $2.8-million expansion project that will create seven new jobs and help retain 88 others.



The company is also adding a high speed milling machine.



Meanwhile, Dimachem Inc. is investing more than $1.1-million in three new liquid blending production cells, that will create 16 new jobs and retain 30 others.



It will also increase capacity by 40%, which will allow the company to produce specialized products that are currently imported into Canada.

Dowie says both companies are doing amazing work.



"You have no idea until you go through their doors what they're able to accomplish," says Dowie. "The funding for Glider Guard is part of a larger investment that they've done."



He says the companies have made substantial investments.



"The Province of Ontario is happy to support them through the Regional Development Program, the Southwestern Ontario Development Program and just so happy to see these kinds of investments happen right in our backyard," says Dowie.



Dowie adds it's amazing to see what our economy has in Windsor and Essex County.



"This is very much bolstering existing businesses that have been around for a long long time," says Dowie. "Glider Guard has been around since 1945 and they keep on building and building and building their business."



Glider Guard's funding comes from the Regional Development Program's Southwest Ontario Regional Development Program while Dimachem Inc.'s funding comes from the Regional Development Program's Advanced Manufacturing and Innovation Competitiveness program.



Glider Guard is located on Ure Street in Tecumseh (Oldcastle) and Dimachem Inc is located in Windsor on Marentette Avenue.

