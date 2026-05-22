Two Lakeshore men charged after $75,000 in stolen property, drugs seized

Stolen property and drugs were seized by OPP following a search warrant in Lakeshore. May 2026.

Two men have been arrested and charged after $75,000 in stolen property and drugs were seized.

On May 13, at approximately 10 a.m., members of the Ontario Provincial Police executed search warrants at a home on Puce Road in Lakeshore.

The search was executed by the Essex County and Lambton County OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), Windsor Police Target Base Unit and the Canine Unit Vinny and his handler.

Police state that the total value of stolen property which included motorcycles and a vehicle and suspected drugs exceeded $75,000.

As a result, two individuals were taken into custody without incident.

A 44-year-old man from Belle River is facing seven charges, including four counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and altering, destroying, or removing a vehicle identification number (VIN).

A 41-year-old man from Belle River is facing 15 charges, including six counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, altering, destroying, or removing a vehicle identification number (VIN), possession of a Schedule 1 substance - cocaine, possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking - methamphetamine, and failing to comply with probation order.

Both accused were held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor.