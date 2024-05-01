Non-life threatening injuries are being reported after two children were struck by a vehicle in the city's east-end.

Windsor police say shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, officers were called to the 2300-block of Westcott Road for a collision.



According to police, two children, a six-year-old and a nine-year-old reportedly ran into the the street to get a basketball and were struck by a vehicle driving northbound.



Police say the kids were taken to hospital while the driver, an 89-year-old woman remained on the scene following the crash.



The investigation continues.



Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

