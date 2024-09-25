A proposed 25-acre commercial development near Windsor Crossing in LaSalle will require improvements to be made at two key intersections to handle traffic.

The project, at the southwest corner of Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive, calls for the construction of approximately 150,000 square feet of commercial space in phase 1 and approximately 18,000 square feet of commercial space in phase 2.



Sandwich West Parkway, Heritage Drive and D’Amore Drive are classified as collector roads which are roads that handle local traffic, but also have the ability to bring in traffic from other parts of the community.



At town council Tuesday night, council approved that the developer, who agreed to design and construct the intersections, be paid back through development charge credits that would be applied to future phases of their developments.



A development charge is a one-time fee imposed by lower and/or upper tier municipalities on land developers, home builders and institutions when they develop or build upon an area of land.



The intersection of Sandwich West Parkway and Heritage Drive would be completed in phase 1 and the intersection of D’Amore Drive and Sandwich West Parkway would be done in Phase 2.



The town expects work to begin in 2025.

