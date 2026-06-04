Two injured in Highway 77 crash

The rear of an Ontario Provincial Police patrol vehicle.

OPP have charged a 24-year-old Leamington man after a two-vehicle crash that closed a section of Highway 77.

Provincial police say the collision happened near Mersea Road 5 around 5:45 Wednesday afternoon.

The driver and passenger of one of the vehicles were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges include two counts of careless driving causing bodily harm, driving a motor vehicle without a license, and failing to have an insurance card.

He’s been ordered to appear in court in late August.