Two individuals in Essex County are facing impaired driving charges in two separate incidents.

On January 24, at approximately 9:20 a.m., Essex County Ontario Provincial Police received a report of damaged vehicle driving erratically on County Road 22 within the municipality.

Police located the car - which was pulled onto the shoulder on Puce Road in Lakeshore.

The 54-year-old faces four charges, including operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

Meanwhile, another individual has been charged with impaired driving after a single-vehicle collision in Kingsville.

On Sunday, shortly after 6 p.m., a Kingsville OPP officer found a car in the ditch on County Road 20 in the municipality.

As a result, a 52-year-old man from Kingsville has been charged with operation while impaired by alcohol or drugs, and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 plus.

Both individuals are set to appear in a Windsor court in February.

OPP are reminding the public that if you see anything suspicious or suspect an impaired driver to contact police.