Three individuals from Chatham-Kent have been arrested and two have been charged following a drug trafficking investigation.

On July 30, the Chatham Police Intelligence Unit obtained a search warrant for a 57-year-old man in Chatham. Officers also executed a search warrant for two pickup trucks associated with the man.

On the afternoon of July 30, officers located the man operating one of the trucks within Chatham, and police conducted a traffic stop. The 57-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman from Chatham were in the vehicle. They were arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Later that same day, officers executed the remaining search warrants at the 57-year-old's home where the second vehicle was located.

A 66-year-old man from Chatham was on the premises and was arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Searches of the two trucks and the residence resulted in the seizure of 63 grams of fentanyl, 15 grams of cocaine, 35 grams of meth, nearly 140 capsules of hydromorphone, among other pills, digital scales, a large quantity of Canadian currency, and two BB handguns.

The total street value of the seized substances is approximately $17,300.

As a result, the 57-year-old man is facing eight charges, the 39-year-old woman is facing five charges, and the 66-year-old man was released unconditionally.

The 57-year-old and the 39-year-old were released with a future court date.