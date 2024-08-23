Two human trafficking suspects have been arrested in Windsor and Belle River for violating bail conditions.

Windsor police say 47-year-old Tre Trinh and 50-year-old Thi Kim Huyen Vu were among five people arrested in February 2023 following a human trafficking investigation by York Regional Police.



According to police, the suspects allegedly enticed Mexican nationals to come Canada for a better life and then exploited them for labour once they arrived.



Police say 64 Mexican nationals were rescued across the Greater Toronto Area as part of the police investigation, dubbed Project Norte.



The pair were charged with multiple counts of human trafficking along with other offences and were released on several bail conditions, including house arrest.



The Windsor Police Service says its bail compliance officers launched an investigation earlier this year after obtaining information that the two were violating their release conditions.



On Thursday, August 22, members of Windsor police and the York Regional Police Human Trafficking Team as well as the Provincial Human Trafficking Intelligence-Led Joint Forces Strategy (IJFS), located and arrested the pair at homes in Windsor and Belle River.



The two have been charged with several counts of failure to comply with a release order and were remanded into prison custody while awaiting their bail hearing.

