Two gates that prevent vehicles from accessing the Cypher Systems Group Greenway in Essex have been stolen.

The Essex Region Conservation Authority states that crews undertaking maintenance along the Greenway trail systems noticed the two 12-foot gates at the Pinkerton intersection of the trail were removed.

Kevin Money, ERCA's Director of Conservation Service, states that removing these steel gates would have required a significant amount of coordination.

ERCA is asking anyone noticing unlawful or suspicious activities at conservation areas or along trails to report them to the police.

Earlier this month, a significant fire damaged the Tremblay Beach Conservation Area. After nearly 40 acres of the wetland were burned and fire crews were on scene for several hours, no infrastructure was damaged. The Lakeshore Fire Department believes the fire resulted from an unpermitted open burn within the conservation area.

Money adds that these types of incidents impact the use of conservation areas and can result in thousands of dollars in repairs and replacement costs.

Anyone with information on the stolen gates are asked to contact the OPP's non-emergency line, or Crime Stoppers.