Two early-morning fires under investigation in Windsor

Fire crews on scene in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue. Oct. 25, 2026. (Source: Austin Kerr/Flashpoint Media)

Windsor Fire and Rescue Services is investigating two separate early-morning fires in the city.

The first fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Bruce Avenue. Fire officials say the two-storey home was vacant at the time and had recently been sold to new owners.

An origin and cause investigation has since been completed. Damage is estimated at approximately $200,000, and investigators have deemed the fire suspicious. No injuries were reported.

A second fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The fire broke out in a unit on the 24th floor of a high-rise building. One male occupant was taken to hospital by EMS with minor smoke inhalation.

Officials say an investigator remains on scene as crews work to determine the cause of the fire.

Further details were expected to be released later Sunday.