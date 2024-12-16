Two people suspected of drug trafficking have been taken into custody for alleged bail violations.

In February, a man was granted bail on multiple charges, including three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. His conditions included house arrest and electronic monitoring.

Last month, a woman was granted bail on multiple charges, including two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. She was placed on house arrest at a residence in Tilbury.

An investigation by bail compliance officers found the man was in breach of his conditions and had removed his GPS monitor.

He was arrested on Friday Dec. 13 at a residence in the 400 block of Glengarry Avenue.

He has been charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order, as well as mischief under $5,000.

During the arrest,, officers located the woman inside the residence and found her to be in violation of her conditions.

She was charged with failing to comply with a release order.