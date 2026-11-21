An abstract blurry stock image of a police car's lights at night. (Evgen_Prozhyrko/iStock photo)

Windsor police are reminding drivers to slow down and obey posted speed limits.

Police nabbed two drivers on Wednesday, Nov. 18, for stunt driving in South Windsor.

The first incident occurred shortly after 8:30 p.m., where a 19-year-old man was clocked travelling 101 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the 3500 block of Dougall Avenue.

Approximately two hours later, a 28-year-old man was nabbed travelling 93 km/h in the same location.

Police state that both drivers were charged for stunt driving, had their vehicles impounded for 14 days, and had their licences suspended for 30 days.