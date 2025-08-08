Stunt driving charges have been laid against two drivers.

Windsor police say officers from its Amherstburg Detachment stopped two drivers Wednesday afternoon for stunt driving.

According to police, a 34-year-old driver was caught going 107 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on County Road 10.

Police say in a separate incident, a 53-year-old motorcyclist was clocked at 162 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on County Road 18.

Both drivers vehicles will be impounded for 14 days and their licences have been suspended for 30 days.

Windsor are reminding drivers to respect speed limits and make safe driving a priority.