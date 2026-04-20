Windsor police have laid two more stunt driving charges.

According to police, the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped two motorists in separate incidents on Friday.

Police say a 19-year-old male driver was stopped after travelling 108 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Dougall Ave. and Medina St. W.

The second incident involved a 70-year-old male driver.

Police say the driver was going 104 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in the area of Ouellette Ave. and Tecumseh Rd. E.

The police service says both drivers had their vehicles impounded for 14 days and their licences suspended for 30 days.

Police say additional penalties may apply once the matters head to court.