Two drivers have been charged with impaired driving over the weekend, including a mother with two children in the car.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Windsor Police responded to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Alma Street and Balaclava Street in Amherstburg.

Officers determined that a 30-year-old driver struck a parked car, causing a chain reaction that involved a third vehicle.

The woman was found to be impaired, with a blood alcohol concentration twice the legal limit. She was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration.

Then on Sunday evening, shortly after 9 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of George Avenue and St. Julien Avenue following reports of a suspected impaired driver.

Officers located a female driver in a black SUV who has fallen asleep at the wheel with the her foot on the brake. A three-year-old and nine-month-old were secured in the back seat.

The 31-year-old woman was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and exceeding the legal blood alcohol concentration. Her breath test registered over three times the legal limit of alcohol.

There were no physical injuries reported in either incident.

Last week, police launched their annual Festive R.I.D.E. Campaign which will run until January 1, 2025.