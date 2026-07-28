Two drivers charged with impaired driving in separate weekend incidents

Two people have been charged with impaired driving in separate incidents over the weekend.

On Saturday, July 25, around 8 p.m., Windsor police officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Alma Street at 6th Concession Road North in Amherstburg.

Officers learned that the driver struck a utility pole, causing extensive damage to the pole and the vehicle.

When officers spoke with the driver, the observed signs of impairment. He was arrested and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He also failed a breath test.

The 31-year-old has been charged with impaired driving and operation while impaired with a blood alcohol concentration at or exceeding 80 mg%.

Shortly after 11 a.m. the following morning, officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 800 block of Patrice Road. Officers learned that a motorist had struck another car before attempting to flee. The driver then pulled into a nearby driveway and fled on foot.

Officers later located the suspect running from a residence in the 6300 block of Wyandotte Street East, contrary to the conditions of his probation order prohibiting him from attending that address. When officers arrested the suspect they observed signs of impairment.

The 40-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving and two counts of breach of probation. He was also charged with failure to remain at the scene of an accident, four counts of driving under suspension, and driving without an approved ignition interlock device.