Two drivers were arrested over the weekend in separate city incidents involving dangerous and impaired driving.

Windsor police say they found a man unresponsive behind the wheel of a running vehicle in the 2000 block of Westminster Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

When officers woke him, he reportedly reversed into a cruiser, then accelerated forward into another. Officers broke a window, pulled him out, and arrested him.

A 38-year-old is charged with dangerous operation and three counts of prohibited driving. He’s currently banned from driving Canada-wide due to previous convictions.

Shortly after 10 p.m. that same day, police responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on the expressway near Walker Road.

A driver reportedly lost control while travelling westbound, entering the ditch where the vehicle caught fire. Windsor firefighters extinguished the blaze.

When interacting with the driver, officers observed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and a strong odour of alcohol.

The driver was arrested at the scene.

A 54-year-old is charged with operation of a conveyance while impaired and refusal to provide a sample.