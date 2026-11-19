A loaded firearm has been seized in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say they received information on November 9 about a man in the Merlin area that was in possession of a large number of firearms.

According to police, the man was located the next day, and police found and seized a loaded firearm from his vehicle.

Police say the man was arrested and charged with careless transportation of a firearm and unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Investigators say after his arrest, officers obtained and executed a search warrant at the man’s home and discovered additional firearms.

Police say they seized numerous firearms, ammunition, and magazines.

A 44-year-old man from Raleigh Township faces an additional 23 charges, including 12 counts of careless storage of a firearm, four counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, and four counts of possession of a prohibited device knowing its possession is unauthorized.

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on November 23.