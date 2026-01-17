Windsor Fire and Rescue Services (WFRS) says two dogs were killed Saturday in a house fire in the city's east end.

Crews were called to the home located at 6340 Wyandotte Street East, east of Jefferson Boulevard, around 8:15 a.m.

Officials said one firefighter was treated by EMS on scene but did not specify what injuries were sustained.

Wyandotte was closed in both directions between Patrice Drive and St. Rose Avenue for a few hours.

It has since reopened.

The fire investigator is on scene and further details were expected when available.