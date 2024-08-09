Two Chatham women are facing drug trafficking charges.

On Aug. 1, the Chatham-Kent police executed a search warrant at a residence on Wellington Street West.



Officers found suspected fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine with a total street value worth over $6,000.



Police say $680 in Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia were also seized.



A 31-year-old and 36-year-old were charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.



The 36-year-old was also charged with one count of failure to comply with a release order.



The 31-year-old was released with conditions and a future court date, and the 36-year-old was held for a bail hearing and later remanded into custody pending a future court date.

