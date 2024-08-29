Two Chatham women are facing charges following the execution of a search warrant on Wednesday.

As part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, Chatham-Kent police say a search warrant was executed at a residence on King Street East.



Approximately $1,200 in fentanyl was seized. Officers also seized a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition, mobile devices, digital scales, packing material, cutting agents and less than $1,000 in Canadian currency.



A 31-year-old has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm and failing to comply with a release order.



A 28-year-old has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm, failing to comply with a release order, possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order, and possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.



The pair were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

