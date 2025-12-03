Two men from Chatham have been charged following an arson incident.

On November 28, shortly before 5 a.m., Chatham-Kent Fire and Chatham-Kent Police responded to a business on Fourth Street in the downtown core for a fire.

Chatham Fire was able to extinguish the fire quickly, preventing further damage or injury.

Through investigation, police learned that two men used several garbage bins and cardboard to set the fire.

This blaze caused sustained burns to the property, resulting in flames that came close to the exterior wall of the nearby building.

No injuries were reported as a result of the arson.

Police were able to identify both individuals involved. On Dec. 1, a 22-year-old man was arrested by police, and on Dec. 2, a 29-year-old man was arrested.

Both suspects have been charged with arson and are currently in custody awaiting a bail hearing.