Two Chatham-Kent seniors have died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday evening.

Shortly after 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a collision on Charing Cross Road and Horton Line.



Police say a vehicle traveling north on Charing Cross Road struck two pedestrians near Horton Line.



Emergency crews attempted life saving measures but both women, a 66-year-old and a 68-year-old succumbed to their injuries.



The Chatham-Kent Police extends condolences to the families during this difficult time. An autopsy has been scheduled.



The Chatham-Kent Police Service Traffic Management Section is currently investigating the collision.



Police say the driver remained on scene.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Joel Rehill at 519-355-1092 or joelr@chatham-kent.ca.

