Two charged in separate impaired driving cases in Essex County

OPP depict a drink of alcohol and car keys beside handcuffs in this undated file image. Photo: OPP

Driving while impaired leads to arrest

A Leamington man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a crash early Sunday.

Essex County OPP say officers responded shortly after 12 a.m. to a single-vehicle collision on Highway 77 near Mersea Road 8.

A 26-year-old was arrested and charged with impaired operation, refusing a demand and dangerous driving.

His licence has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for a week. He’s due in court on July 16.

Meanwhile, a 34-year-old Essex man is also facing impaired and dangerous driving charges following a traffic complaint Saturday evening.

Police were called to Gloucester Drive and Cumberland Way just before 7:45 p.m.

He’s also under a 90-day suspension and seven-day impound, with a court date is set for July 8.