Two suspects are facing charges in connection to a car theft in downtown Windsor.

On Tuesday Mar. 25, a car was reported stolen from the 400 block of Wyandotte Street East.

Windsor police say two men had entered a business, and allegedly took an employee’s purse, then using the keys found in her purse to steal her vehicle from the parking lot.

Two suspects were quickly identified based off video surveillance.

On Thursday, a 34-year-old man was arrested at a residence in the 800 block of Ouellette Avenue.

The next morning, the second suspect, a 40-year-old man, was arrested in the area of Ouellette Avenue and Elliott Street.

Both suspects have been charged with theft of a motor vehicle and theft under $5,000.

The stolen vehicle was recovered in the 800 block of Bruce Avenue, and was returned to its owner.