Two charged after air conditioner stolen from south Windsor home

Two men are facing charges after an air conditioning unit, valued at around $10,000, was stolen from a south Windsor home.

Windsor police say the theft happened June 11 at a residence in the 9800 block of Cabana Road East. Investigators allege two suspects arrived just before 6 a.m., cut the wiring to the home’s air conditioner and fled with the unit.

The stolen property has since been recovered.

A 35-year-old Windsor man was arrested June 17 and charged with theft over $5,000 and damage to property under $5,000.

A second suspect, a 44-year-old Lakeshore man, was arrested June 29. He faces charges including theft over $5,000, damage to property under $5,000, two counts of operation while prohibited, and breach of probation.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact them or Crime Stoppers.