The Chatham-Kent Police Service is stressing the importance of video surveillance on homes and businesses after two cases were solved.

On Wednesday evening, Chatham police responded to a robbery in Tilbury where it was believed that the suspect fled the scene in a car.

Despite a search of the area, investigators were unable to locate the suspect or the vehicle. Police turned to the local CCTV systems where the car was captured on camera in Chatham.

Acting quickly, police were able to locate the car, and the suspect was arrested without incident.

A few hours later, police responded to a call in Chatham involving an elderly person who hadn't returned home following an appointment. There were concerns for their health due to the extremely cold temperatures.

Police were unable to locate the individual, or their car, and investigators revisited the CCTV system where they were able to spot the vehicle in the Dresden area.

Officers quickly arrived to the area and located the car - which was low on fuel - and the driver who was disoriented. The individual was returned safely to their family.

Investigators handling both calls were significantly aided by the CCTV system across various communities in Chatham-Kent.