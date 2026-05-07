TORONTO — Two Canadians who disembarked a cruise ship that's been hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak are in Ontario and have been isolating since they returned home, the province's health minister says.

Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones said it is believed that they are not a transmission risk, but the situation is fluid.

Jones says the province is preparing to see if there are any other individuals who need to return to Canada and Ontario.

She says the incubation and monitoring period will likely be around 30 days.

Ship operator Oceanwide Expeditions says about 30 individuals left the boat on the remote South Atlantic island of St. Helena on April 24.

The body of a Dutch man who died on April 11 was taken off the ship that same day.

The World Health Organization says eight hantavirus cases have been reported including three deaths.