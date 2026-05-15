Two arrested, two wanted in east Windsor ‘targeted home invasion’

Police seen on Cora Greenwood Drive in Windsor, Ont. on May 14, 2026. (Stefanie Masotti/CTV News Windsor)

Two people have been arrested after a ‘targeted home invasion’ in east Windsor. Two suspects remain wanted.

On Thursday around 9:30 a.m., the Windsor Police Service was called to a home invasion at a home in the 1100 block of Cora Greenwood Drive.

Three victims were in the house and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two men have been arrested, while two other men are at large. The WPS said it is believed to be a targeted incident and there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

Residents in the area are asked to check security cameras and report suspicious activity between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Any suspicious activity should be reported to police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.